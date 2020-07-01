Pro-Trump Strategist Caleb Hull Reportedly Shared Racist Tweets on Secret Twitter Account
A popular pro-Trump communications strategist reportedly made racist comments and repeatedly used the n-word on a now-deleted Twitter account he used as a video gamer in 2014. The strategist, Caleb Hull, also made homophobic and Islamophobic statements using the account, according to Right Wing Watch. More recently, Hull mocked reports of a noose being found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage, posting a photo of a cell phone cord dangling with the caption, “Wow. Just came home and someone hung a noose in my house,” in a now-deleted tweet. Hull also defended reports of high school students wearing blackface to a hockey game in a January 2019 tweet. Hull has regularly produced content shared on social media by influential conservatives, including President Donald Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as Trump administration officials, Trump campaign officials, and members of Congress.