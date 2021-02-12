Probe Into Evangelist Ravi Zacharias Turns Up Rape Allegation, Nude Photos
‘HEARTBROKEN AND ASHAMED’
The well-known Christian preacher Ravi Zacharias denied allegations of sexual misconduct before he died of cancer last May, but a new report details a horrifying amount of evidence suggesting he engaged in sexual misconduct for years and faced few consequences for it. The report by Atlanta-based law firm Miller & Martin found that Zacharias preyed on massage therapists, with five of the therapists interviewed saying he had groped them. Another alleged Zacharias raped her. Investigators are also said to have found more than 200 photos of women on his phone, with some of them nude. The board of directors of Zacharias’ International Ministries, which operates in 15 countries, responded to the findings of the investigation with a statement acknowledging that the organization fell “gravely short” in handling the allegations against its founder. The board said it was “heartbroken and ashamed” to realize it had “perpetuated a false narrative” by taking Zacharias’ side in the face of misconduct allegations and publicly belittling one of his accusers.