    Probe of Veteran Hospital Deaths Focuses on Nursing Assistant: Report

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Alastair Pike/Getty

    An investigation into the suspicious deaths of 11 veterans, who may have been given deadly insulin injections at a West Virginia VA Medical Center, is reportedly focusing on a nursing assistant who worked the overnight shift and had “improper access” to a supply room. The woman, whose name was withheld by the Washington Post, was fired from the facility last year and has not been charged. Seven veterans’ bodies have been exhumed as part of the homicide probe, which has raised troubling questions about the Department of Veterans Affairs’ health-care system. “You mean to tell me that for nine months you didn’t know what was going on in your hospital?” Sen. Joe Manchin told the Post. “Either you didn’t care, or there was a lack of competency.”

