Hollywood Producer Accused of Fraud, Forging Kevin Spacey’s Signature
SHOW BIZ
A producer and financier allegedly defrauded his way through Hollywood in a series of schemes that at one point involved forging Kevin Spacey’s signature. The allegations piled up against David Brown and his companies, which are detailed in a report from the Los Angeles Times, include embezzling from projects, lying about the involvement of major actors like Spacey and Mark Wahlberg, and refusing to pay both the crews who made his films and the creditors who backed them. Brown’s best-known project is The Fallout, a film about the aftermath of a school shooting starring Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega. Now he’s facing bankruptcy, at least 10 lawsuits, and two criminal cases, the Times reported. Brown’s alleged fraud funded a high-flying lifestyle that included trips on private jets, multiple luxury homes, and cars from Mercedes-Benz and Tesla.