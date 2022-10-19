Producer James Gordon Meek Disappeared After FBI Raid: Report
‘RESIGNED VERY ABRUPTLY’
Emmy Award-winning ABC News investigative producer James Gordon Meek has all but disappeared after his Arlington, Virginia, home was raided by the FBI in April in a mystery that has baffled even his reporter colleagues, Rolling Stone reports. While the 52-year-old Meek has not been charged with any crime, his apartment appears to be empty, his neighbors haven’t seen him since the raid, and he “resigned very abruptly and hasn’t worked for us for months,” an ABC representative told the magazine. One of his colleagues said: “He fell off the face of the Earth. And people asked, but no one knew the answer.” All references to Meek have also disappeared from a book he was co-authoring with a retired Green Beret, Lt. Col. Scott Mann, who told Rolling Stone: “He contacted me in the spring, and was really distraught, and told me that he had some serious personal issues going on and that he needed to withdraw from the project.” The FBI confirmed that it was present at an address in Arlington, Virginia, on the morning of April 27, but “the FBI cannot comment further due to an ongoing investigation.” Sources told the publication that classified material had been found on a laptop belonging to Meek but has not been confirmed. His lawyer, Eugene Gorokhov, said in a statement: “Mr. Meek is unaware of what allegations anonymous sources are making about his possession of classified documents. If such documents exist, as claimed, this would be within the scope of his long career as an investigative journalist covering government wrongdoing.”