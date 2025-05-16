Producer Swears ICE Reality Show for Citizenship Won’t Be a Complete Dystopian Nightmare

A producer who pitched the Department of Homeland Security a reality show for U.S. citizenship is defending the concept, insisting it’s not the dystopian nightmare critics fear.

“This isn’t ‘The Hunger Games’ for immigrants,” producer and writer Rob Worsoff told the Wall Street Journal of his show, called The American, which is reportedly under review by DHS.

The proposal, which was first reported by the Daily Mail, comes as President Donald Trump‘s administration pushes an aggressive immigration crackdown, with the leader vowing to deport “millions” of immigrants.

The president introduced hardline immigration policies after he was sworn in for a second term on Jan. 20. But DHS data has revealed that despite his fiery anti-immigrant rhetoric, Trump is actually deporting people at a slower pace than his predecessor Joe Biden.

Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump during the Season Finale of the Celebrity Apprentice on May 10, 2009 in New York City. Bill Tompkins/Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Trump himself is no stranger to reality TV. He produced and starred in the reality series The Apprentice for 14 seasons starting in 2004, long before launching his political career.

Worsoff, who himself emigrated from Canada, told the Journal he wants the show to come across as “hopeful” and “a celebration of what it means to be an American citizen.”

According to the producer, The American would see immigrant contestants face off in a series of contests. They would potentially be quizzed on U.S. science and history, competing for fast-tracked U.S. citizenship, the producer said.

But no one’s getting kicked out of the country if they lose, Worsoff insisted.

“This is not, ‘Hey, if you lose, we are shipping you out on a boat out of the country,’” he said.

Losing contestants could bag “iconically American” prizes including a million American Airlines points, a $10,000 Starbucks gift card, and a lifetime supply of 76 gasoline, according to the Daily Mail, which reviewed the producer’s 35-page proposal for the show.

Worsoff is known for producing the A&E reality show Duck Dynasty.

As prisoners stand looking out from a cell, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center (CECOT) on March 26, 2025 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. Pool/Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin confirmed that the department is considering the proposal.

The Daily Mail reported that Kristi Noem, the homeland security secretary, had supported the idea, but McLaughlin has strenuously denied that Noem knows anything about it.

“The Department of Homeland Security receives hundreds of television show pitches a year,” she said in a statement to the Daily Beast. “Each proposal undergoes a thorough vetting process prior to denial or approval.”