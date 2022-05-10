Profanity at Alito House Protest ‘Pains’ Tucker Carlson

Profanity and a middle finger that aired on Tucker Carlson’s Monday night show during a live shot were just too much for the Fox News host to stomach.

In his opening monologue, Carlson criticized the actions of abortion rights advocates after news broke that the Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade. Over the weekend, protesters marched outside the homes of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts.

Kavanaugh “doesn’t have a wall around the house. More to the point, his two daughters are home. Imagine what it must’ve been like inside the house if you are Brett Kavanaugh or his wife or his daughters. The people outside didn’t care,” said Carlson, whose Washington, D.C., home was targeted by protesters in 2018 over his white nationalist-friendly comments.

On Monday, viewers of Carlson’s show were shown a protest from outside the Alexandria, Virginia, home of Justice Samuel Alito, a reliably conservative vote on the court who wrote the draft majority opinion overturning the 1973 abortion ruling.

The scene, in Carlson’s words, is “what it looks like when you write an opinion the mob doesn’t like.”

A woman holding a megaphone can be heard saying, “Fuck Samuel Alito and fuck everybody who thinks that they can tell someone that they aren’t—”

Carlson jumped back in: “Ah, so let’s turn that off. Too much.” Carlson then told his guest, Jason Whitlock, “It pains me to even put stuff like that on television, but people should see, you know, what this actually looks like.”

Minutes later, Carlson called the protesters “disgusting,” adding of the peaceful assembly, “We hesitate to even bring you these pictures because they’re so awful.”