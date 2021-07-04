CHEAT SHEET
Professional Golfer Gene Siller Shot and Killed at Georgia Country Club Golf Course
Gene Siller, a professional golfer, was killed on Saturday after being shot at a Georgia golf course, NBC News reports. Siller went to the course’s 10th hole to respond to an issue when a man in a white vehicle shot him as Siller tried to speak with him. A suspect has not yet been identified. The shooting took place at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia. Siller, a member of the club was 41 and leaves behind a wife and two children. The Georgia State Golf Association uses the course for tournaments and learned early of Siller’s passing. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller's family and friends,” said the association in a tweet. Cobb County Police is actively investigating the shooting.