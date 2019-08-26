CHEAT SHEET
A BRIDGE TOO FAR
Professor Resigns After Backlash Over Antifa Support
An adjunct professor at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa resigned on Friday after complaints arose when he publicly vocalized support for the antifa movement. Jeff Klinzman, who worked in the English Department, was removed from the classroom shortly after a Facebook comment surfaced from an antifa Facebook group, in which Klinzman implied he would like to “clock” President Trump “with a bat.” He also, in quotes to a local news station, criticized evangelical Christians. The school announced in a statement on Friday that Klinzman was not removed over his views but that “when the expression of views by him or any member of our community is perceived as placing public safety in jeopardy, or hampers our ability to deliver on our mission, we will always do what is necessary in service to our students’ pursuit of a higher education.” The Secret Service told a local news station that “they are aware of Klinzman’s post but would not confirm if they are investigating it as a threat to the president.”