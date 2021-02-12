White Professor Quits Over Allegations He Pretended to Be Woman of Color on Twitter

Read it at Seacoastonline
A white professor at the University of New Hampshire has resigned after a four-month investigation into claims he posed as a woman of color on Twitter. The unidentified chemistry professor is accused of running a Twitter account under the name “The Science Femme, Woman in STEM.” SeaCoast Media Group reports that he allegedly “cyber-stalked” some Twitter users, including former Rep. Katie Hill, and posted racist messages. The account criticized a university effort to support Black Lives Matter protests. “Here it is: I was successful in killing my dept’s woke statement on recent social unrest,” a tweet said. The school determined his behavior “was not consistent with the university’s values.”