NYC Professor Threatens to ‘Chop Up’ New York Post Reporter With Machete
SO... NO COMMENT?
When a reporter knocked on the door of a New York City professor, who recently went viral for accosting anti-abortion students, she answered by holding a machete to his neck. Shellyne Rodriguez, an adjunct art professor at Hunter College, told New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton this week to “Get the f–k away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete,” according to the paper. Fenton tracked down Rodriguez after a video circulated online of her berating anti-abortion students distributing pamphlets at Hunter College. After threatening Fenton with the weapon, the professor reportedly chased a photographer to his car before returning and kicking Fenton in the shins. A spokesperson for Hunter College told the Post that the school would “take swift and appropriate action” in response to the video.