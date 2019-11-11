GAME ON?
Progressive Democrat Explores Mitch McConnell Senate Challenge
Mitch McConnell may soon face a new progressive challenger for his Senate seat.
On Monday, Democratic state Rep. Charles Booker (KY-43) announced his intent to explore a potential Senate run against the Republican majority leader in 2020, citing the start of a “bold, unapologetic populist movement” that seeks to champion “Kentuckians whose voices haven’t been heard.”
After being elected to the Kentucky State House of Representatives in 2018, Booker, who grew up in one of the poorest zip codes in the Bluegrass State, became the youngest black state legislator in 90 years. During the exploratory committee phase, the Louisville Democrat will promote the populist platform that helped fellow progressives achieve success in the midterm elections, including the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, a living wage, and increasing taxes on millionaires.
“We’re going to show that Kentucky is not for sale,” Booker said. “I’m here today to tell you that no matter where you’re from, or how much you have in your bank account–your voice matters.” Booker’s exploration of a Senate run comes as Republican Gov. Matt Bevin finished the state’s recent gubernatorial race just over 5,000 votes behind Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in an apparent loss. Bevin has since refused to concede the election and has called for a state-wide recanvass.