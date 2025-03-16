Progressives Call for Chuck Schumer to Step Down

Deadly Tornado Outbreak Claims at Least 29 Lives in South and Midwest
STATES OF EMERGENCY
A violent tornado outbreak has swept through the South and Midwest, leaving at least 29 people dead and causing widespread damage. The storm system, which has battered states such as Mississippi, Missouri, Kansas, and Arkansas, is now pushing toward the East Coast. Mississippi has confirmed at least three fatalities, with homes destroyed and significant damage reported, according to state emergency management director Royce McKee. “We have a bunch of houses destroyed,” he told CNN. Three fatalities Were also confirmed in Walthall County. With a rare level 5 (of 5) threat for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Deep South, at least 27 tornadoes have been reported since Friday, and more are expected throughout the weekend. As of Saturday evening, a new tornado watch was issued for eastern Tennessee and northern Georgia. In Kansas, at least eight people died in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday caused by a severe dust storm. Its high winds resulted in near-zero visibility along I-70, leading to a pile-up involving more than 50 vehicles. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly expressed her condolences and urged motorists to remain vigilant.
