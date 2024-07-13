Donald Trump loyalists are conspiring in the shadows about potential ways to contest the 2024 presidential election should Trump lose to the Democratic nominee, President Joe Biden.

The plan involves a two-pronged approach: implementing voter suppression tactics that make it harder for people to vote, a process they’ve already started doing across the country, and developing a strategy on how to hog-tie the process for ratifying the winner, should Biden win.

The Heritage Foundation, the makers of the highly controversial Project 2025, a blueprint for conservative priorities that they want Trump to implement if he returns to power, has provided institutional support by exploring Republicans’ potential reactions to a variety of possible scenarios.

Trump’s lackeys could have an easier time pulling off their election heist this time around, as Trump’s team and the Republican National Committee is much more stacked with loyalists to the former president now compared to 2020.

Trump approved the RNC’s decision to elevate election denier Michael Whatley and Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump as co-chairs of the organization, in a bid to remake the group as an arm of his campaign.

The RNC has also recently hired Christina Bobb, an attorney indicted in Arizona on charges related to overturning the 2020 election and Cleta Mitchell, an attorney who pushed to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia.