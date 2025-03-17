Skip to Main Content
Ousted Project 2025 Head Wants Back Into Trumpworld
VICTORY LAP
Paul Dans said he’d “gladly” answer President Donald Trump’s call in a new interview. “Watch this space,” he added.
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Updated
Mar. 16 2025
10:32PM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 16 2025
10:29PM EDT
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
