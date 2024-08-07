Heritage Foundation Prez Now Delaying the Release of His Project 2025 Book

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said he would delay the publication of Dawn’s Early Light: Taking Back Washington to Save America—the book associated with the organization’s conservative policy agenda known as Project 2025, according to a report.

“There’s a time for writing, reading, and book tours – and a time to put down the books and go fight like hell to take back our country,” Roberts told RealClearPolitics, who first reported the delay.

“That’s why I’ve chosen to move my book’s publication and promotion to after the election.”

Roberts’ book was originally slated to release on September 24, according to its publisher HarperCollins. It is unclear what the book’s new publication date will be.

The Heritage Foundation did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

In Dawn’s Early Light, Roberts takes on a number of conservative bogeymen—and even adds in a few of his own, according to an advance copy obtained by liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America.

The topics criticized include in vitro fertilization (IVF), abortion, contraceptives, childless adults, and even dog parks.

The original release was slated to feature a foreword written by Ohio senator and Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, but it is unclear if he will remain involved in the project moving forward.

The Trump campaign has tried to distance themselves from Project 2025 in recent weeks. Campaign manager Chris LaCivita even succeeded in a pressure campaign to get the conservative think tank to fire Paul Dans, the former policy director of Project 2025, the Daily Beast first reported last month.