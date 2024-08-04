Project 2025’s Plan for the DOJ May Be the Scariest Part

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

Project 2025 has caused concern with explicit plans to make the Department of Justice fall under the direct supervision and control of the president of the United States.

However, former Buzzfeed legal editor Chris Geidner tells The New Abnormal podcast that it is the parts of Project 2025 that are simply implied, specifically about the DOJ’s involvement in cracking down on illegal immigration, that may be the scariest.

“One of the most frightening words that you can ever imagine in a document like this that’s already sort of painting outside the lines says the next administration should take a ‘creative and aggressive approach to tackling these dangerous criminal organizations at the border.’ It specifically even suggests that this ‘could include use of active duty military personnel at the border,’” he told The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy. “When something is so extreme that they’re talking about it in euphemisms of a ‘creative and aggressive approach’—be very frightened.”

Geidner said lawyer Gene Hamilton, who wrote Project 2025’s chapter on the DOJ, “sees no end to how the DOJ can support the in-effect legalization of creating a war zone on the border.”

“If you recognize the name Gene Hamilton, you probably remember him from such highlights of the Trump administration as child separation [at the border]. He was one of the big defenders at DHS who is all over the memos for much of the most aggressively anti-immigrant moves in the Trump administration,” Geidner said.

