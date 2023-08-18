Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe Under Criminal Investigation: Report
TRUTH WILL OUT
James O’Keefe, the founder of the right-wing sting operation Project Veritas, is under a criminal investigation by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office in New York, according to The Nation. The magazine reported that while the nature of the investigation has not yet been made public, its timing suggests that it could be linked to allegations of financial impropriety when he was the group’s CEO—a position from that O’Keefe resigned in February amid Project Veritas’ board of directors accusing him of blowing “an excessive amount of donor funds in the last three years on personal luxuries.” The current CEO, Hannah Giles, said Project Veritas “did not initiate any potential investigation the Westchester DA’s office may be conducting with respect to James O’Keefe,” adding that the group “cooperates with the authorities as required by law.”