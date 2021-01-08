Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe Blabs About His Next ‘Sting’ on Amtrak
YOUR OWN MEDICINE
Project Veritas got a taste of its own medicine when a Bloomberg reporter overheard founder James O’Keefe’s openly discussing upcoming projects aboard a Thursday Amtrak train from Washington, D.C. to New York City. The right-wing activist organization made its name with surreptitious recordings of so-called whistleblowers but has just as often spread disinformation. O’Keefe reportedly made no attempt to keep his voice down while strategizing over the phone about upcoming projects, at one point revealing plans to FaceTime with an ABC producer he planned to “blow the whistle on.”
“We need to roll up our sleeves. It has been a very quiet month for us,” he said. He also expressed frustration with COVID-19 infections among his employees. “It seems like every time a new person gets Covid it shuts down the HQ. What is the guidance on that? We can’t shut down the company for a month or two. We need to work on Georgia,” he said. “I think the message is ‘I understand but we have a right to fire people who won’t come in.’ We’re an essential business.” Though an Amtrak employee and another passenger asked O’Keefe to wear a mask, he refused to do so.