Project Veritas Headquarters Destroyed in Ida Floods
THOUGHTS & PRAYERS
Hurricane Ida’s Northeast floods and tornadoes showed the visual reality of climate change, including at the headquarters of the “truth-seeking” organization Project Veritas. Photos from the group’s Mamaroneck, New York, base show tables flipped over, chairs stacked on top of one another, and multiple copies of leader James O’Keefe’s 2018 book American Pravada: My Fight for Truth in the Era of Fake News scattered on the floor. Its mascot, an alpaca named “Retracto,” was soaked.
The setback comes amid a damaging year for Project Veritas, which runs undercover stings in an effort to catch journalists or liberal figures saying embarrassing things. Twitter banned both Project Veritas and O‘Keefe in April for operating fake accounts. O’Keefe later sued Twitter.