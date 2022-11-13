Project Veritas Sues Ex-Staffer-Turned-Porn Star for Leaking Company Secrets
PROJECT SHUT-IT-DOWN
Project Veritas is now suing one of its former employees in a Manhattan court after the ex-staffer, who now works as a porn star, dished dirt on the right-wing activism group. Patrice Thibodeau allegedly violated his terms of employment with Project Veritas when he took to YouTube to air out some grievances. In heavily redacted court filings, the James O’Keefe-led group alleged that Thibodeau posted six YouTube videos between August and September, under his stage name “Jean Jacques the Cock,” revealing “confidential information” about the company. Thibodeau, who also worked as a top official with the Connecticut Republican Party, reportedly kept posting the “disparaging” videos despite a warning from the media watchdog that he was violating their policies. “I used to work in Republican politics. I worked at Project Veritas… they hate me,” Thibodeau said in one of his videos. “They don’t want to talk to me. I am in Florida doing porn.” Project Veritas is seeking $200,000 in damages and a court order that would prevent Thibodeau from speaking further.