Project Veritas: We Didn’t Steal Ashley Biden’s Diary
‘NO INVOLVEMENT’
Project Veritas told a federal judge this week that its operatives did not steal the president’s daughter’s missing diary. The conservative sting group’s lawyers wrote in a letter, “Project Veritas had no involvement with how those two individuals acquired the diary.” The two individuals in question are noted only as “R.K. and A.H.” The lawyers wrote that Project Veritas’ “knowledge about how R.K. and A.H. came to possess the diary came from R.K. and A.H. themselves.”
Ashley Biden’s private notebook is at the center of a Justice Department investigation into Project Veritas, and the FBI raided the homes of CEO James O’Keefe and two former employees last week. A producer for Fox News sent the letter to The New York Times while seeking comment on allegations that the Justice Department leaked news of the raids to the paper.