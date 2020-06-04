Project Veritas Claims Closed Down Bookstore From ‘Portlandia’ Is Nefarious Antifa HQ
James O’Keefe claims in his latest Project Veritas video to have “infiltrated antifa” in response to widespread violent protests over the death of George Floyd. What the right-wing fraudster fails to note, though, is that the scene where he claimed to film the supposed sting operation is a Portland bookstore that closed two years ago. O’Keefe labeled “Project Eye Gouge” as “breaking” on Twitter, claiming that it documents a meeting of Rose City Antifa, a Leftist Portland group, in the bookstore In Other Words, which closed in 2018. The bookstore served as the fictional setting of a well-known Portlandia comedy sketch, “Feminist Bookstore.” Fox News, The Washington Times, The Epoch Times, Russia Today, and other outlets picked up the story with apparently few doubts of O’Keefe’s claims.