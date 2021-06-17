Fasting is intimidating. No eating? For how long?! But people who love fasting LOVE fasting, and swear by its results. If you want to try fasting, but the idea of giving up food cold turkey is overwhelming, what about fasting with food?

ProLon® is a 5-day meal program that is based on over 20 years and $36 million in research and development. Essentially, it’s a fast with food. ProLon® provides carefully curated daily eats, including soup, tea, crackers, and more. Each day’s ingredients are carefully chosen to deliver many of the benefits of fasting without all the hunger pangs.

While the most benefits are shown in people who complete monthly 5-day fasts for three consecutive months, you can try one month of ProLon® to see if it’s your thing. For the best price, subscribe to get everything you need for a 5-day “fast” delivered to your door monthly.

ProLon® + Free 20ct. Fast Bar $199 Without Monthly Subscription Buy at ProLon $ 189

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.