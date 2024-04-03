Lawyers’ Group Condemns Trump’s Attacks on Judges and Their Families
BACK OFF
The American College of Trial Lawyers, a prominent nonpartisan industry organization, spoke out on Tuesday against former President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attacks on the judges, court staff and even the family members of those handling his myriad criminal and civil cases, writing in a statement that such attacks are “dangerous” and threaten society’s bedrock rule of law, which he claims to promote. “The American College of Trial Lawyers, acting through its Board of Regents and Executive Committee, condemns the recent vitriolic statements made by former President Donald Trump attacking the character, integrity and sanity of the judges and prosecutors handling the cases against him, with accusations that they are ‘sick,’ ‘deranged,’ ‘evil,’ ‘corrupt,’ and ‘crooked,’” the organization wrote. “Attacks like these are dangerous because they risk provoking violence against judges, prosecutors, and their families. They also undermine the public’s trust in the rule of law, and threaten the independence of the judiciary because they are intimidating.”