Prominent Lawyers Looking for Epstein Dirt Tried to Sway Israeli Elections With Fake Sex Videos: Report
Prominent lawyer David Boies and his associate John Stanley Pottinger had hoped to get their hands on secret sex tapes of famous friends of Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report by the New York Times. A hacker using the pseudonym Patrick Kessler allegedly tried to lure Boies and Pottinger to use what were alleged to be Epstein’s secret sex tapes taken from hidden cameras in his many properties that showed famous men, from Prince Andrew to Israeli former prime minister Ehud Barak in compromising positions. The Times says they were shown messages in which Pottinger and Bois discussed planning to use the sex tapes, which turned out to be a scam, of Barak to give an advantage to Benjamin Netanyahu, who he was hoping to take out of power in Israeli elections earlier this year. One excerpt between the men discussed Sheldon Adelson, a Netanhayu supporter who owns one of Israel’s largest newspapers, as a third party potential buyer of the video. “Do you believe that adelson has the pull to insure this will hurt his bid for election?” Kessler wrote in a message reported by the Times. Pottinger replied: “There is no question that Adelson has the capacity to air the truth about EB if he wants to,” he said, using Barak’s initials. Kessler, the Times concluded, turned out to be peddling false wares.