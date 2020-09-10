CHEAT SHEET
Prominent South Florida Lawyer Killed by Son in Murder-Suicide
Prominent South Florida lawyer Robert Fenstersheib was shot and killed by his oldest son, Michael, Wednesday morning, a longtime family friend told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Known for his “Tell Robert” personal injury law firm TV ads, Fenstersheib and his girlfriend, who goes by Wendy, were both shot by his son, with only Wendy surviving the attack. According to the same friend, Scott Mager, Michael had a long history of mental health and substance abuse issues. “Robert was trying to help him overcome his battles, but obviously in the end, it was unsuccessful,” Mager said. Police have not yet identified anyone involved in the shooting.