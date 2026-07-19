Young Boxing Star Killed by Alleged Road Rage Driver

Rising boxing star Hannah Rapp, 26, was killed in an apparent road rage incident in Texas on Saturday. Rapp, from Yorktown, Indiana, was out biking with a friend when a man passed them in his vehicle, then stopped, reversed and hit Rapp, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Charles Medina, and police said that they believed it was an “isolated incident.” Rapp was a well-respected up-and-coming boxer who most recently challenged Tiara Brown of Fort Myers, Florida, for her world title belt in the World Boxing Council’s 126lb (featherweight) class. “The loss of Hannah Rapp leaves us heartbroken. She was an exceptional boxer, but above all, an invaluable member of our boxing family,” WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán said in a statement. Brown, who beat Rapp in their June match up, paid tribute to her, saying she “was the best dance partner I have ever faced as a pro.” Medina was still in custody Sunday, with no bond set yet. His jail records show prior arrests on counts such as deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, assault causing bodily injury, and reckless driving. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter in Rapp’s death.