This Shirt Looks Great Over a Tee, Under a Jacket, On Its Own, and On It Goes

Look, I know you’re probably not going to wear a shirt for 72 hours straight. And, you’re probably not going to take off and put back on the same shirt for three days in a row either. But with Proof’s 72-Hour Merino Henley, you absolutely could.

Now before we get to the whole 72 hours thing, let’s talk about first impressions. My first thoughts on donning this shirt were about its softness and understated style. It felt great right away, and it looked just right with the dark, dressy jeans I was wearing at the time. Plus, it was just the right shirt to be worn indoors on a cold winter day or, as I’d learn a week later on an unseasonably warm day, perfect for about 60 degrees outside—no other layers needed.

Proof's 72-hour shirt works just fine on worn on its own—especially with the sleeves pushed up the forearm a bit. I've also worn it over a thin tee, under a sweater, and under various jackets, and it always looked and felt apropos. Frankly, I can see it working just fine over shorts and sandals as things warm up again in a few months.

Proof 72-Hour Merino Wool Long Sleeve Henley This moisture-wicking and odor-reducing henley is available in three versatile colorways.

In terms of looks, the 72-Hour Merino Henley works because it is close-fitting enough not to sag or billow but not so tight as to show every contour of your frame. In other words, it's flattering without looking like it’s trying too hard. The standard Henley buttons are here replaced with snaps, which adds a touch of interest and also allows for easier one-handed operation, and all of the current color choices are in that subtle “work with anything” category, being navy, black, and heather.

Alright, now to the three days of it all aspect. This shirt is made primarily from merino wool (sourced from three farms in New Zealand, FYI) and with some nylon material as well. The proportion is 87 percent wool and 13 percent nylon—a perfect blend that means the shirt holds its shape well during long wear or during washing and drying.

It’s thanks to the wool that you can wear this thin for days on end if need be. Merino wool is naturally moisture-wicking, so the shirt draws away perspiration and lets it evaporate into the air, and that can help you maintain a comfortable and safe body temperature, a must when you’re on the go, especially if you’re in a wilderness situation or any remote area. This type of wool is also naturally odor-resistant, which means you won’t be smelling yourself or stinking out your traveling buddies—even when it's the only shirt you wear day in, day out, for multiple days.

Again, you probably won’t ever wear this or any shirt for three days straight, and you probably shouldn’t, at that, but you could.

