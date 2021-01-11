I Didn’t Like Henley’s Until I Tried This One from Buck Mason

I’ll start by saying I never identified as a henley person. Some people are, but I was firmly not. I used to wonder what they even were—some sort of crazed blend between a polo, a long sleeve, and a pajama top—and when they were meant to be worn(when skiing, maybe?) But then, my favorite T-shirt brand sent me a henley to test out. At first, it just sat in my closet. But once I put it on for the very first time, I realized, they actually are a crazy blend between a polo, a long sleeve, and a pajama top—making it literally the perfect item to wear these days.

I think my favorite part of Buck Mason’s Field Spec Cotton Surplus Henley is the weight. It’s made out of densely woven, substantial cotton—it kind of feels like an old school football uniform. I personally love that it’s loose fitting (not too loose of course) but other henleys I’ve tried are skin-tight and to me, that isn’t comfortable or doing anyone any favors if it’s not under a ski suit. It has three buttons, but I like to leave just the top one open, a substantial neck line so it doesn’t get wrinkled or anything, and it fits just perfectly. Because of the weight, it’s warm yet it’s breathable, too. It’s perfect for sleeping in, but also formal enough to wear on Zoom calls and out of the house. In short, it’s the perfect base layer, or only layer these days.

The Henley comes in three different colors, a black, an olive, and off-white (my personal favorite). I’m a henley convert, and I’ve never been so comfortable or so stylish, too.

Field Spec Cotton Surplus Henley Buy at Buck Mason $ 65

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

