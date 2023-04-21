Turn Heads With These Oakley Shades - Up to 64% Off Today

No matter how you plan on enjoying all that sweet summer sun, PROOZY has got your back, or rather, your eyes covered. Right now, Daily Beast readers can unlock jaw-dropping savings and free shipping on top-of-the-line Oakley sunglasses from this authorized retailer.
These Oakley shades eliminate uncomfortable pressure points. The lightweight, durable, and flexible frame only touches the nose bridge and temple ends. In addition to blocking out 100% of UVA, UVB, UVC, and blue light, the polarized lenses on these glasses provide superior clarity no matter how bright the sun is shining. Use the code TDBOVALVE-FS to save 64%.
Oakley Men's Valve Polarized Sunglasses
Down from $112
Free Shipping
This pair of women’s shades is quite light and rocks polarized lenses to keep those harmful sun rays at bay. You can save 40% with the code TDBOAKSUN-FS.
Oakley Women's Drop In Polarized Sunglasses
Down from $101
Free Shipping
You may think sunglasses are one-size-fits-all, unless you’re someone blessed with a large cranium and then you know better. This extra-large pair of sunglasses is perfect for those with bigger noggins and won't squeeze the sides of your head. Save 40% by using the code TDBOAKSUN-FS at checkout.
Oakley Men's Sliver XL Sunglasses
Down from $152
Free Shipping
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.