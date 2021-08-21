California Law Labeling Gig Workers as Contractors Is Unconstitutional: Judge
REVERSAL
A California judge has struck down the controversial state law that classifies gig workers as independent contractors, calling it unconstitutional. “The entirety of Proposition 22 is unenforceable,” Judge Frank Roesch ruled Friday. The law—backed by Uber, Lyft, and other for-hire platforms—was passed last November, classifying employees as independent workers and preventing them from company benefits like healthcare and overtime pay. Some employees sued, arguing the law was not constitutional because it prevented the state legislature from imposing any regulation. The ruling will likely be appealed. “Our position is that he’s exactly right and that his ruling is going to be upheld,” Scott Kronland, a lawyer for some drivers involved, told The New York Times.
“We will appeal, and we expect to win,” an Uber spokesman said. “Meanwhile, Prop. 22 remains in effect, including all of the protections and benefits it provides independent workers across the state.”