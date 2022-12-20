CHEAT SHEET
Proposed TikTok Ban Makes It Into $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Bill
A ban on TikTok on federal government devices was added to the text of the $1.7 trillion federal funding omnibus bill, according to a copy of the bill released Tuesday. The Senate unanimously voted to implement a ban last week, and a spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said House Dems supposed the ban’s inclusion in the funding bill, The Hill reported. It comes as several Republican-controlled states move to ban state government employees from accessing the Chinese-owned app over national security fears. According to The Hill, the app has already been wiped from government devices at a few federal agencies, including in the White House.