Chief Prosecutor Asks Judge to Charge Haitian PM in President’s Assassination
The investigation into the assassination of Haiti’s president took a bombshell turn on Tuesday with the country’s chief prosecutor asking a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry and ban him from leaving the country. Since President Jovenel Moïse’s death, questions have swirled around whether it was an inside job. Chief prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude is demanding an explanation for two phone calls between Henry and the key suspect, Joseph Badio, hours after Moïse’s death. At the time of the calls, Badio, who had been recently fired from Haiti’s Ministry of Justice for violating ethical rules, was near Moise’s home. On Tuesday, the prosecutor asked to speak with Henry regarding the new findings. “There are enough compromising elements...to prosecute Henry and ask for his outright indictment,” he wrote in his order.