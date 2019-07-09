CHEAT SHEET
DISGUSTING
Prosecutor: Ex-USC Gynecologist George Tyndall Recorded, Sold Sex Videos and Pictures
Prosecutors say a former University of Southern California gynecologist charged with sexually abusing 16 patients also recorded “sex videos” of young women while he was overseas and sold them, The Los Angeles Times reports. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told a judge Tuesday that George Tyndall lured women to his hotel room and took pictures and videos of them. Arguing to keep Tyndall’s bail at almost $2.1 million, Mueller said Tyndall could do the same “in his bedroom” if he wanted to. Mueller also told the court that investigators found a loaded handgun in his car before he was arrested at a traffic stop, arguing that Tyndall would be a danger to the community and a flight risk. Two of the women who have accused Tyndall of abuse also asked the judge not to reduce Tyndall’s bail, but the judge reportedly lowered it to $1.6 million—citing Tyndall’s “lack of criminal history” and the fact that he did not flee the country when he was under investigation.
Tyndall pleaded not guilty earlier this month to 29 felony counts of sex abuse. Prosecutors say the abuse at the center of the criminal complaint lasted from at least 2009 to 2016, though hundreds of women have accused him of misconduct spanning decades. He could face up to 53 years in prison if convicted.