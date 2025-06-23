Prosecutor in Karen Read Trial Alleges Witness Abuse

American Airlines Flight 1286 hit “unexpected” turbulence on its way to North Carolina from Miami International Airport on Sunday. The seatbelt sign was on, the airline said, yet passengers and flight attendants were injured during the turbulence. After the flight landed in North Carolina at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, two passengers and three flight attendants were sent to a nearby hospital for observation. The extent of their injuries has not been released. Injury by turbulence is not common. The Federal Aviation Administration reports that only 163 passengers and crew members were injured by turbulence in the U.S. between 2009 and 2022. However, severe turbulence still poses a danger. Just last year, injuries from severe turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight killed an elderly passenger and sent at least 85 people to the hospital, with 20 to the ICU. American Airlines published a statement thanking their “crew members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.” The FAA is reportedly considering conducting an investigation into the Sunday flight.
Jay-Z snubbed Kanye West while performing their song “N----s in Paris” at wife Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour stop in Paris on Sunday. In a surprise cameo, the “Empire State of Mind” star performed Beyoncé’s hit song “Crazy in Love,” as well as his and West’s 2011 hit “N----s in Paris.” But the rapper changed a lyric from the song. Instead of saying “Just might let you meet Ye,” Jay-Z rapped, “Just might let you meet Bey,” referencing his wife. West shared offensive messages about two of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children in a now deleted X rant in March, questioning the mental capacity of their 8-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. West later apologized for the post, writing, “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family.” An hour later, the rapper posted: “Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p---y.” West and Jay-Z have collaborated on songs over the years, most notably working together on the album Watch the Throne. The pair have since had a falling out, with West later drawing criticism for being a self-proclaimed Nazi and spreading hateful rhetoric online.
Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth sang the national anthem ahead of the NBA Finals, and the internet doesn’t quite know what to make of it. The Emmy and Tony Award-winning singer belted out “The Star Spangled Banner” before the Oklahoma City Thunder faced off on home turf to best the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, reaching for some exceptionally high notes toward the end. “This is the national anthem performance we needed. Strong. In Control. Superb musicianship. Tight performance. Fun ending. 10/10. Thank you Kristin,” one person wrote. “What the hell was that national anthem?” a second person said. “That s--t was horrible,” another chipped in. An Oklahoma native and Thunder fan, Chenoweth had warned ahead of time she was planning to put her own spin on the song. “I take it very seriously,” she said in an Instagram video before Sunday’s game. “I definitely do my own version.”
Prosecutor in Karen Read Trial Alleges Witness Abuse
The prosecutor who led the case against Karen Read released a statement on Monday expressing his disapproval of her acquittal on Wednesday, June 18. Read, a woman from Massachusetts, was accused of killing her police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her car while drunk and leaving him to die in the cold. After the first trial resulted in a hung jury, Read was found not guilty of manslaughter and was only convicted of one count of drunk driving. In his Monday statement, the special prosecutor, Hank Brennan, condemned the retrial as a threat to “the integrity of our judicial system” and alleged witness abuse. Brennan wrote that, after the district attorney of Norfolk County appointed him to the case, he independently reviewed the case, determining that “the evidence led to one person, and only one person” as the killer, the accused Karen Read. During the extensively reported trial, Read’s defense claimed that the accused was framed by unknown actors who may have conspired with the police. Upon her release, Read was greeted by her many supporters, many of whom agreed that she had been victimized by police corruption. Brennan wrote that he saw the retrial as a “campaign of intimidation and abuse that has been waged, funded, and promoted in public and on social media,” which he calls “the antithesis of justice.”
A 34-year-old reality TV star was arrested on Thursday at her home in Port Lincoln, Australia, for allegedly murdering her partner, according to 7News. Police arrived on the scene after reports of a small fire at 3:25 p.m., where they found the body of the deceased. The cause of death remains unknown. The accused, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, reportedly appeared on Beauty and the Geek. The reality TV program pairs attractive women with awkward yet intelligent men to win $250,000 after a series of challenges while the contestants cohabitate in a mansion. The woman had moved in with her partner only a few months earlier. Footage has recently surfaced showing, weeks before the murder, the accused on top of a Port Lincoln war memorial, wearing a veil yet topless, silently holding a sharp object. The woman appeared at court on Friday and remains in custody under Australia’s Mental Health Act. Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott of the South Australian Police described the scene as “very complex,” and decidedly “not a random incident.” Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Branch and officers from the Forensic Response Section are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
A camera funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Energy released its first photos of the southern celestial hemisphere on Monday. The camera, which stands as the largest digital camera ever built, was developed as part of an effort to study dark matter, an elusive force that scientists believe helped create the galaxies, as well as dark energy, which may be causing the universe to expand, according to the Associated Press. The camera is located at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile. The observatory’s stunning first photos of the so-called “Southern Sky” capture nebulae light-years away as well as a cluster of galaxies in the Virgo constellation. The observatory aims to eventually capture images of 20 billion different galaxies and discover new astronomical objects. Discoveries about dark energy could help scientists hypothesize about the universe’s ultimate fate and whether it will continue to expand or collapse, a phenomenon physicists refer to as the “Big Crunch,” AP News reports.
The entire eastern half of the United States will experience above-average temperatures this week as a massive heat dome descends, impacting 147 million Americans. Until at least Thursday, 28 U.S. states from Texas to Maine will experience moderate to extreme heat waves, with temperatures hitting at least 15 degrees above average. Several in the Midwest will endure what the National Weather Service calls a “4 of 4 extreme heat risk,” meaning anyone without access to effective cooling and hydration measures risks adverse health effects. The NWS predicts that more than 250 local daily temperature records could be broken across the country on Monday and Tuesday alone. Most regions will peak in the mid-to-high nineties, but with humidity, the heat index in parts of the mid-Atlantic could soar closer to 110 degrees. Heat surpasses hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes as the deadliest form of extreme weather, and extended heat waves can create public health crises that put pressure on emergency services. The good news: this won’t last long. For most of the Midwest, mid-Atlantic, and New England, temperatures will peak between Monday and Wednesday, then begin to cool later in the week.
WhatsApp has been banned from the government phones of congressional staffers, in a huge blow for the recently MAGAfied Mark Zuckerberg. The non-partisan Office of the Chief Administrative Officer informed congressional staffers Monday that the Meta-owned encrypted messaging app has been blacklisted, due to fears over the protection of sensitive data, according to Axios. “The Office of Cybersecurity has deemed WhatsApp a high-risk to users due to the lack of transparency in how it protects user data, absence of stored data encryption, and potential security risks involved with its use,” the office said in an email seen by Axios. “House staff are NOT allowed to download or keep the WhatsApp application on any House device, including any mobile, desktop, or web browser versions of its products.” The email added a warning for rule-bending staffers: “If you have a WhatsApp application on your House-managed device, you will be contacted to remove it.” Interestingly, given its recent history, Signal was proffered as an alternative to WhatsApp. Microsoft Teams, Wickr, iMessage and FaceTime also made the green list. The move comes as part of a wider crackdown on potentially risky software, including artificial intelligence programs like the free version of ChatGPT.
The Israeli military has struck the gates of Iran’s notorious Evin prison and damaged parts of the facility as Tel Aviv continues to target Tehran with missile strikes. Iranian state media claims the situation on the ground is “under control” following the attack, which Israel’s defense minister claimed sought to hit “regime targets and agencies of government repression.” Evin prison has been used for decades to house political prisoners and opponents of the Iranian regime as well as acting as the headquarters of the country’s powerful Basij militia and its Revolutionary Guard Corps. Family members of those imprisoned at Evin say the strike puts their loved ones in “mortal danger.” “This strike is completely irresponsible. ... This is really the worst thing that could have happened,” French national Noemie Kohler, whose sister is jailed there, told Agence France-Presse. “We have no news, we don’t know if they are still alive, we’re panicking.” Power infrastructure in northern Tehran was also damaged by the strikes.
Jurors in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial saw more X-rated videos of the rapper’s “freak-off” sexual encounters on Monday, during which Combs was caught “craning his neck” to get a peek, according to The New York Post. Combs’ trial, now in its seventh week, is scheduled to conclude with closing arguments on Thursday, and the jury is expected to have a verdict before July 4. Combs is accused of using his money and power to coerce girlfriends into unwanted sexual activity through blackmail, threats, financial control, and brutal beatings. His behavior in court during the trial drew reprimand from the trial judge earlier this month, when he was caught “nodding vigorously” at jurors. This time, Combs was caught trying to see what the jurors saw on Monday, as they were played a 12-minute compilation of several explicit clips dated November 2021, December 2021, February 2022, August 2022, and October 2022, according to CNN, which also reports that Combs appears in the videos. Combs’ “freak-offs” were hours or sometimes days-long, video-recorded sex performances that his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and another anonymous woman testified they would engage in with male escorts, for Combs’ pleasure. The disgraced rapper has insisted that all acts were consensual. He denies all charges, which, in addition to sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, include racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces life in prison if convicted, but is not expected to testify on his own behalf.