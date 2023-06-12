Prosecutor Says YNW Melly Sent an Incriminating Insta DM
‘SHHH’
The double murder trial of rapper Jamell Demons, better known as YNW Melly, began Monday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. During opening arguments, Broward County Prosecutor Kristine Bradley read to the court several of Melly’s Instagram DMs that, she alleged, were sent shortly after the murders he allegedly committed. “Yo, homie. You good? Let me know something,” read a message allegedly sent to Melly. Bradley claimed that the “Murder on My Mind” rapper responded “succinctly,” saying, “I did that. Shhh.” Prosecutors released additional evidence on Monday, including a video of Melly getting into the same car that the two victims were killed in. The musician faces two counts of murder for the 2018 shooting deaths of 20-year-old Chris Thomas and 21-year-old Anthony Williams, both of whom were considered Melly’s friends and members of the YNW collective. He may face the death penalty, if convicted.