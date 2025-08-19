Prosecutor Tells Cops to Turn Off Body Cameras During Her Arrest: ‘You’re Going to Regret This’

An assistant Attorney General has been caught in cringe footage lambasting police officers moments before they arrested her. Devon Hogan Flanagan was charged with trespassing following an incident that saw restaurant staff at the Clarke Cooke House plead with officers from the Newport Police Department to remove her from the area—while she told officers they’d come to “regret” their actions. “I want you to turn the bodycam off,” she can be heard saying in the clips gathered by NBC10WJAR. “Protocol is if a citizen requests you to turn it off,” before her friend adds, “She’s a lawyer.” The officer replies, “Well, that’s bull lawyer stuff. So that’s not true.” Conversation goes downhill from there, culminating in Flanagan repeating “I’m an AG,” as she’s led away in cuffs. “You’re going to regret it. I’m an AG.” She carried on berating officers before the door of the police cruiser was abruptly closed. Rhode Island’s Attorney General’s Office is understood to be looking into the incident, while the Daily Beast has contacted it for further details.

