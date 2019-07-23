CHEAT SHEET
Prosecutors: Mueller Witness Abused Boys Over ‘30 to 40 Years’
Prosecutors may bring more charges against George Nader, alleging in court papers that the businessman and key witness in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation has been sexually abusing children for the last 30 to 40 years, The Washington Post reports. Nader has already been charged with sex trafficking, child pornography, and obscenity. But in a Virginia federal court Monday, prosecutors said Nader could face more charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.
Assistant U.S. attorneys Jay Prabhu and Laura Fong wrote: “Underlying these three charges is a sordid 30-to-40-year period during which defendant abused his power and wealth to obtain boys for sex and had repeated run-ins with the law both within and outside the United States in connection with his sexual interest in children. He used his influence and wealth to purchase introductions to vulnerable boys through intermediaries. Then, over time, he groomed and paid these boys for sex.” Prosecutors also allege Nader repeatedly assaulted a 14-year-old boy, confiscated the boy’s passport, and made threats against the boy’s mother. Nader and his attorneys deny the allegations. On Tuesday, Judge Leonie M. Brinkema again declined to release Nader.