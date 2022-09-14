Prosecutors Ask for Retrial of ‘SERIAL’ Subject Adnan Syed
OTHER SUSPECTS
Following a bombshell 2014 podcast series and a subsequent HBO documentary, “SERIAL” subject Adnan Syed may have another opportunity for a retrial after being convicted of the 1999 murder of his high school girlfriend Hae Min Lee. In a court filing Wednesday, prosecutors said there is evidence suggesting that two other suspects may have been involved in Lee’s murder, and that they were never correctly ruled out in the original investigation. The team reinvestigating the case, lead by Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, found a document that outlines one of those suspect’s motives to kill Lee, including an alleged threat to kill her in the presence of another person, The Wall Street Journal reported. The suspect said “he would make her [Ms. Lee] disappear. He would kill her,” the prosecutors wrote in the court filing. Syed’s first opportunity for a retrial was shot down after a circuit court judge’s 2016 vacation of Syed’s conviction was overturned by the Maryland Court of Appeals in 2019.