CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Prosecutors Ask Jared Kushner if Trump Knew He Lost in 2020
DID HE KNOW?
Read it at The New York Times
Prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s 2020 coup attempt questioned his son-in-law Jared Kushner—among other witnesses—about whether Trump had privately acknowledged his presidential election defeat prior to Jan. 6, 2021. Kushner testified before a grand jury in Washington last month, where he reportedly said—to the best of his knowledge—that Trump had actually believed the election was stolen from him and handed to Joe Biden. The New York Times speculates that prosecutors may be trying to pinpoint whether Trump’s efforts to remain in power were knowingly based on a lie, or if Trump was acting on his genuine, conspiratorial intuition.