Two Prosecutors Leading Manhattan DA’s Trump Probe Abruptly Resign
Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, two prosecutors overseeing the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into former President Donald Trump and his company, have resigned. The departures on Wednesday follow a lengthy pause in presenting evidence to a grand jury, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reportedly told the outgoing prosecutors that he had concerns about advancing the case, which is looking into whether Trump and the Trump Organization falsely altered the value of his assets to get better loans from banks, according to the Times. Bragg has maintained that the investigation is ongoing.