Prosecutors Cast Wider Net Into Trump’s Foreign Deals Than Previously Reported
HEATING UP
The special counsel investigating Donald Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House issued a subpoena to the Trump Organization seeking documents related to overseas real estate deals going back to when he was sworn into office, a wider net than previously reported, according to The New York Times. Sources close to the matter told the newspaper that the subpoena sought details on deals made since 2017 in seven countries: China, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman. It was not immediately clear what exactly the federal prosecutors were hunting for with the subpoena, when it was issued, or what material the Trump Organization had turned over, if any. The Times speculated that special counsel Jack Smith could be looking for links between Trump’s foreign deals and the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Several of the records recovered from the Florida estate by federal agents last year were related to Middle Eastern nations, a person familiar with Smith’s work said.