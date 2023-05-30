Prosecutors Clap Back as Bankman-Fried Tries to Wriggle Out of Charges

Read it at Reuters
Prosecutors submitted a nearly 100-page memo on Tuesday refuting FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s effort to have most of the charges against him dismissed. The filing, which was filled mostly with legalese and discussion of precedents, disputed Bankman-Fried’s claim that some of the charges should be dropped for technical reasons related to the terms of his extradition agreement from the Bahamas; other charges, his lawyers claimed, were overly vague. Bankman-Fried is under home confinement at his parents’ house in California; his trial is expected to take place in the fall.