Prosecutors Drop Domestic Battery Case Against Antonio Brown
SCOT-FREE
Cops in Tampa, Florida, rescinded an arrest warrant for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown on Tuesday after prosecutors declined to pursue the case, ESPN reported. The warrant, which was issued on Nov. 29, stemmed from a domestic battery incident where Brown was accused of being physical with a woman during an argument, in which he threw a shoe at her. In a follow-up interview with the woman involved, however, prosecutors said she's since “recanted” the allegations. The Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office said this change meant they could not longer prove “beyond reasonable doubt” that Brown battered the unnamed woman, and the warrant was dropped. Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 6, just after he bizarrely took his shirt off and marched out of a game early against the New York Jets. Ever since, he's been active on social media while trying to launch his career as a rapper.