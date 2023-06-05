Prosecutors Eye Worker Who Flooded Server Room at Mar-a-Lago: Report
FISHY FISHY
A server room that housed key security information at Donald Trump’s Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, was flooded last year by an employee draining a nearby pool, CNN reported. The incident is one of many being scrutinized by special prosecutor Jack Smith in his probe of the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. The employee, a maintenance worker who wasn’t named, reportedly flooded the room in October while draining a swimming pool at the former president’s South Florida home. Sources told CNN it’s a mystery whether the flooding was a gaffe or intentional, and that IT equipment housed in the server room was not damaged during the incident, but the circumstances surrounding the ordeal have raised the possibility of a possible new obstruction case against the former president and his associates. The maintenance worker at the center of the flooding incident had his phone seized by the feds, sources told CNN.