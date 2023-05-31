Prosecutors Eye Mar-a-Lago Worker Who Asked About Security Cams: Report
HONING IN
Special counsel Jack Smith has reportedly honed in on an incident last July in which a Mar-a-Lago worker conspicuously inquired about the Florida resort’s security camera policies—just weeks after he helped an aide to former President Donald Trump, Walt Nauta, move boxes of documents into a storage room just ahead of a visit from Department of Justice and FBI officials to collect classified materials. The unnamed employee asked a Mar-a-Lago IT worker about how the facility’s cameras operated, as well as how long images remained in the system, The Washington Post reported Tuesday night. He later told investigators that the conversation was innocuous and that he had no idea Trump was being investigated or subpoenaed—a statement investigators were skeptical of, the newspaper reported.