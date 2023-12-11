Prosecutors Fight to Keep Trump’s March 4 Trial Date
DON’T DELAY
Prosecutors on Sunday asked a judge in Donald Trump’s federal election interference case not to halt proceedings as the former president requested while he appeals a ruling on claims of presidential immunity. Trump has argued that the case should be paused while his immunity appeal is pending, with his lawyers saying he shouldn’t have to “endure ‘the burdens of litigation’” while the appeal is ongoing. On Sunday, prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, to reject the proposed delays and keep the March 4 trial date. “[I]n light of the public’s strong interest in a prompt trial, the Government will seek to ensure that trial proceeds as scheduled,” prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith’s team wrote in the filing. Trump has pleaded not guilty in all four of the criminal cases he is currently facing.