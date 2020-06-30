California Kids on Trial for Murder May Be Victims of Italy’s Corrupt Cops

STABS IN THE DARK

A year ago the fatal stabbing of an Italian policeman at the hands of two American teens seemed cut and dried. Then the cops lied.

Barbie Latza Nadeau

Correspondent-At-Large

ROME—It has been nearly one year since 35-year-old Italian Carabinieri police officer Mario Cerciello Rega was fatally stabbed 11 times on a dark street corner in central Rome, allegedly at the hands of Bay Area teens Finnegan Elder, then 19, and Gabe Hjorth Natale, then 18.

But what might have seemed a slam-dunk case against the Americans based on evidence presented in the pre-pandemic hearings has now taken a twist after it was discovered that prosecutors held back crucial evidence about the events leading up to the fateful night last July. 

    The Americans were in Rome for a party weekend and had bought what they thought was cocaine from Italo Pompei, a pusher they met through a go-between named Sergio Brugiatelli. When the Americans took the coke back to their hotel, they realized they had been duped and had paid about $80 for crushed aspirin. They wanted a refund, and then some. 