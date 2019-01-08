Prosecutors: Jazmine Barnes’ Attackers Targeted Wrong Car After Club Spat

CHEAT SHEET
Prosecutors say the two men behind the shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes mistook Barnes and her family for a group of people they had fought with at a club hours earlier, the Associated Press reports. Prosecutor Samantha Knecht reportedly told a judge the unidentified shooter and Eric Black Jr., the alleged getaway driver, pulled up next to Barnes’ mother’s vehicle under the impression the car belonged to the individuals they had been feuding with. The unidentified passenger then allegedly shot at the vehicle and the two men fled the scene. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooter is black, despite earlier concerns that the shooting may have been racially motivated. An unnamed white man driving a red pickup truck who was previously identified as a suspect is now thought to have been an eyewitness passing by at the time of the incident. “At this point, it does not appear it was related to race,” Gonzalez said. Black was arrested during a traffic stop Saturday, and he allegedly told investigators that he was driving the car at the time of the shooting. He appeared in court on Monday after being charged with capital murder the day before.